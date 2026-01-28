Israel marks return of final hostage's remains after more than two years of war and grief

For more than two years, Israelis wore yellow ribbons to remember the hostages abducted during the deadliest day in the country's history. On Tuesday, they finally could remove those ribbons and shut down a haunting clock in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, marking the end of a painful chapter.

The return of Ran Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer killed while fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, fulfilled nationwide hopes to return all the hostages, living or dead.

Forensic teams combed a cemetery in northern Gaza, working to locate, exhume and identify Gvili's remains as part of a broad effort involving search crews, intelligence officers and forensic dentists.

Now, with Gvili's remains back in Israel, attention has turned toward what comes next in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will reopen Gaza's border crossing with Egypt in both directions, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.

Netanyahu did not say when the crossing in Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah, would open, but did say it would be limited to foot traffic and not be used for cargo, adding Israel won't "prevent anyone from leaving."

Netanyahu said his focus was now on disarming Hamas and destroying its remaining tunnels, saying there would be no reconstruction in Gaza without demilitarisation.

"As I agreed with President Trump, there are only two possibilities: either it will be done the easy way, or it will be done the hard way," he said at a news conference. "In any case, it will happen."

Netanyahu reiterated his stance that Turkish and Qatari soldiers will not be allowed to participate in an international security force in Gaza and his opposition to a Palestinian state. He vowed that Israel would retain permanent security control from the Jordan border to the Mediterranean Sea.

Cheering in Israel's Hostages Square

Thousands of people in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square watched, and some cheered Tuesday as the clock flashing the number of days since the 2023 attack stopped at 843 days, 12 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds - a bittersweet ending in a place that became the focal point for the campaign to release the hostages.

"It's like we have been released from this huge rock hanging from our heart," said Ofra Ophir, a retired nursery schoolteacher from Ra'anana, north of Tel Aviv.

Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, said while it was "miraculous" that all the hostages are now home, there was still a lot of healing ahead.

Her mother, Yocheved, then 83, was released after two weeks, while her father, Oded, 85, died in captivity.

"I don't feel the hostage saga is over, but the return of the hostages is over," Lifschitz said. "I'm really grateful we have no more hostages, but all of them could have been back much earlier, all of them could have been saved."

Conflicting accounts about what led to the officer's remains

A spokesman for the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security service, said investigators got a breakthrough in the search for Gvili's body after interrogating a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose information corroborated intelligence and led them to the cemetery. Shin Bet said the body had been moved several times.

"More than 20 dentists from the unit worked together for over 24 hours, scanning approximately 250 bodies until the identification of Master Sergeant Ran Gvili," a military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under army protocol.

Militant groups in Gaza contested Israel's narrative, with both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad saying they provided Israel with information to locate the remains.

Saraya al-Quds, Islamic Jihad's military wing, said it shared coordinates with Israel through Arab mediators. Hamas said it also provided information.

Two U.S. officials, who insisted on anonymity per the rules of a call setup by the White House, credited Egypt, Qatar and Turkey with helping to get Hamas to release Gvili's body.

Palestinians living near the cemetery said remains exhumed during the search were left exposed in the cemetery without reburial.

"Our dead are in the open. They left them without burial or after just covering them with soil," said Mohamed Matter, whose relatives are buried in the cemetery. He and others said they attempted to reach the area but were turned away by Israeli forces.

Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike while attempting to reach the area of the cemetery and taken to Shifa Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to hospital officials. Israel's military said it was unaware of strikes and cautioned against relying on unverified reports.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassam said Tuesday that Israeli forces had exhumed "hundreds of graves," calling it a pattern of showing disrespect.

Residents waiting for the Gaza border crossing to open

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who will deliver a eulogy at Gvili's funeral on Wednesday, said returning the remains has "closed the circle" for Israel." But in Gaza, families living in tents without heat said today felt much like yesterday.

In Khan Younis, they questioned whether their lives would improve as the ceasefire agreement moves toward a second phase and remained eager for Israel to open the Rafah crossing, Gaza's lifeline to the outside world.

"The crossing is supposed to open now after the last soldier's body was found," said Ali Abu Al-Eish, a former resident of Rafah. "Why is it still closed? We have many sick people here."

Gaza's Health Ministry says about 20,000 Palestinians require medical evacuation from Gaza.

"Why are Hamas and Israel stalling?" said Ayda Abu Dheisha. "Let them reach an agreement and resolve this for us. We want to return to our land and our homes."

Both are among roughly one million residents displaced from Rafah, which remains an Israeli military zone.

Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will run the crossing when it opens.

"We agreed to open the Rafah crossing back during Trump's 20-point agreement - and by the way, it was a limited opening. I also added that the opening would include our security screenings; it is for people only, the numbers are limited, and anyone entering or exiting undergoes our inspection."

Ceasefire's next steps remain unclear

The second phase of the ceasefire is expected to be more challenging. In addition to reopening Rafah, the upcoming steps include demilitarising the strip after nearly two decades of Hamas rule.

President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, published in October, left details vague and major questions unanswered about the ceasefire's next phase, including when Israeli forces might withdraw from areas they currently control, allowing displaced Palestinians to return.

Also unknown is how any new governing arrangement would be enforced, and when large-scale reconstruction in Gaza could begin.

Gaza's Health Ministry has recorded 488 people killed since the start of the ceasefire. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts.