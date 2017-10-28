Imran party wins bypoll

Imran Khan in Islamabad. (AP)

Peshawar: Pakistan's Opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Imran Khan, swept to a comfortable by-election victory on the edge of the northwestern city of Peshawar, though its majority was trimmed by new hardline religious parties.

PTI candidate Arbab Amir Ayub clinched 45,631 votes, about 34.8 per cent of the total, on Thursday to ensure PTI kept the parliamentary seat in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that it governs.

The by-election was seen as a litmus test of PTI's popularity in KP, where it has focused on police, health and education reforms in contrast to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party betting on road and energy infrastructure projects.

Khan, the PTI chairman, touted the victory as a "direct vote of confidence" in his party's performance governing KP since the 2013 election, when it won the National Assembly seat, known as Peshawar NA-4, with a majority of about 40 per cent.

The next general election is due in mid-2018 but Khan has called for early polls after PML-N leader and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was toppled in July by a Supreme Court disqualification over an undeclared source of income.

Analysts say Khan's chances of becoming Prime Minister have been boosted by Sharif's ouster, and the sportsman has doubled down on his populist message by saying he will pull the country away from infrastructure spending towards improving schools, hospitals and the lives of the poor.

"Most of the youngsters like Imran Khan and believe he can steer the country out of crisis and stop corruption," said Zahid Hussain, a government contractor. Awami National Party candidate Khushdil Khan secured 24,830 votes, or 18.9 per cent of the total.