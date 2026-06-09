‘Hurting country very badly’: Donald Trump on court order scrapping H-1B visa fee

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying such actions were hurting the country very badly.

“These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly,” Trump told reporters in New York after watching the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

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A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday struck down the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which California and 19 other states had challenged.

Federal judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful because it lacked Congressional approval.

In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

A White House spokesperson indicated that the order will be challenged in an appellate court.

"The H-1B programme has been abused for decades, and President Trump finally took action to fix it," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

"A federal judge in Washington already upheld a nearly identical order, and the administration is confident this order will be reversed on appeal," Rogers said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.