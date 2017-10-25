HK protest leaders freed on bail

Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong (left) and Nathan Law (right) outside a Hong Kong court. (AFP) Hong Kong: The Hong Kong democracy activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law were released from prison on Tuesday after the city's highest court granted them bail to appeal sentences for what their supporters called political prosecution by the government. "The world is watching the result of the case, and I hope that the result of the case showcases the protection of human rights in our law system," Law told reporters on Tuesday afternoon as he walked free for the first time in two months. Wong and Law were sentenced in August to six and eight months for their roles in a demonstration three years ago calling for freer elections in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous region of China. The Beijing-backed local government had pushed for the prison sentences as a deterrent. The length of the sentences left the young protest leaders ineligible to seek public office for five years, prompting a huge protest in which supporters called them political prisoners. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule 20 years ago under the promise that its wide-ranging civil liberties and independent courts would be preserved according to a "one country, two systems" principle assuring limited self-rule under China. But public frustration has boiled over in recent years amid increasing instances of intervention by Beijing. Granting the two men bail in a 10-minute hearing on Tuesday morning, Geoffrey Ma, the chief justice of the city's Court of Final Appeal, said the possibility of their appeal application was not "entirely hopeless". Wong and Law were released on bail of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars, or about $6,500. They were also ordered to surrender their travel documents and report to the police once a week until November 7, when a court is set to hear their appeal application. New York Times News Service