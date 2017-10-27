Harvey faces UK heat

Harvey Weinstein and actress Natassia Malthe London: Harvey Weinstein could be stripped of an honour he was given by the Queen in 2004 for his "outstanding contribution to the British film industry", as yet another actress - the sixth - came forward with graphic details of how he raped her in London in 2008. The latter incident is said to have occurred after the Bafta awards ceremony when the actress, Natassia Malthe, says Weinstein burst into her hotel room and described he assaulted her. Malthe, who is 43 and of mixed Norwegian-Malaysian parentage, recounted the events of February 10, 2008, following the Bafta awards ceremony in London where Americans such as Weinsten routinely turn up in force and are treated like royalty. Malthe, who has acted in several not very well known movies, told a news conference in New York that she was pressurised by Weinstein into revealing she was staying at the boutique Sanderson Hotel . She had gone to sleep but was woken up by "repeated pounding" on her door and someone yelling, "Open the door Natassia Malthe, it's Harvey Weinstein." Although feeling humiliated she opened the door to find a semi-undressed and soon aroused Weinstein, who demanded sex in return for a film part for the actress and would not take no for an answer. Weinsten has said all his sexual encounters were consensual but Malthe claimed: "I was sitting on the bed talking to Harvey when he pushed me back and forced himself onto me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom." "I was completely grossed out," she said. "I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me. I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end. I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust." The next day she received a script, before returning to Los Angeles where she said she was given the impression she had landed a role in the movie Nine, a film produced by Weinstein that would star Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman and Judi Dench. Malthe said that Weinstein asked her to meet him at the Beverly Hills Peninsula Hotel where he promised an assistant would be present. But instead he asked her to engage in a threesome with him and another woman. She refused and when she later called him to tell him a role in a movie was not worth it, he became angry and accused of being an "ungrateful c***". "I had experienced sexual harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood, but my experiences with Harvey were the worst," added Malthe, who is considering reporting her allegations to police in Los Angeles and in London. In 2004, Weinstein was given an honorary CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire), a middle ranking accolade, by the Queen for his "outstanding contribution to the British film industry". Decoded, this means he provided a lot of lucrative work to the British acting fraternity. In return it is pretty clear he was allowed to do much as he pleased on his trips to London - and to Cannes where he is also said to have assaulted a number of always young women starting out on their careers. The Weinstein affair has exposed the master-servant relationship between Hollywood and Bafta. Desperate to please, Bafta made Weinstein a member while the British Film Institute gave him a fellowship, its highest honour. The membership has now been suspended while the fellowship has been taken away. Now that he has become toxic, the Honours Forfeiture Committee in the UK is reported to be examining how Weinstein can be stripped of his CBE. The procedure is for an honours committee to send its vetted nominations to the prime minister who sends them on to the Queen, in whose name all awards are given usually at Buckingham Palace. As an American citizen, Weinstein could be given only an honorary CBE - and because of his work commitments he did not make a trip to see the Queen but instead picked his gong up at an investiture ceremony held at the residence of the British consul general in New York. A Labour MP, Chi Onwurah, has written to the cabinet secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood highlighting the allegations against Weinstein and arguing that after his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - the organisation behind the Oscars - Britain should follow suit. "One of the criteria listed by the government for forfeiture of an honour is if the individual in question is 'censured or struck off by a professional or regulatory body for something directly relevant to their honour'," she said. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "Forfeiture action is confidential and we cannot comment on whether or not specific cases are being considered by the committee."