Four sound Trump alarm

(From left) George Bush, Bob Corker, John McCain, and Jeff Flake

Washington: A former Republican President. A senior Republican senator with a critical illness. A retiring Republican senator. And now an independent-minded Republican senator who faced a difficult, if not impossible, path to re-election. George W. Bush. John McCain. Bob Corker. And now Jeff Flake of Arizona, who delivered a stinging indictment of President Trump and his own party on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon as he announced that he would not seek another term. His stirring call to arms came minutes after Trump concluded a private session with Senate Republicans meant to unite them over their shared agenda. The four men represent a new type of freedom caucus, one whose members are free to speak their minds about the President and how they see his words and actions diminishing the US and its standing in the world without fear of the political backlash from hard-right conservatives. But who - if anyone - will follow? Well aware of the mercurial nature of the President, most congressional Republicans are loath to do or say anything that could upset Trump and risk provoking an early-morning Twitter tirade from the White House when they are trying to delicately piece together a complex tax agreement. One can practically sense Republicans tiptoeing around the Capitol, taking extra care not to awaken the President to their presence in a way that could draw a scolding or rebuke. They are equally wary of raising the ire of hard-right activists who already had Flake in their sights, contributing to his decision. Those activists celebrated Flake's decision, claiming a Republican scalp. While McCain, who is being treated for brain cancer and has spoken bitingly of Trump in recent weeks, glowingly praised his home-state colleague for his "integrity and honour and decency", he did not use the Senate floor to second Flake's message. Flake is popular with his colleagues, and his fellow Republicans quickly noted how sorry they were to hear of his decision. But none joined him publicly in urging Republicans to stand up more defiantly to the President. New York Times News Service