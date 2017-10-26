Einstein note gets $1.5m

Oct. 25: More than a century ago, Albert Einstein's celebrated theory of relativity altered the world's understanding of space and time. This week, the wild-haired physicist's far-simpler "theory of happiness", imparted to a bellboy, fetched more than $1.5 million at an auction in Jerusalem. In 1922, Einstein was at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, where he was on a lecture tour, and had recently learned that he had won the Nobel Prize. When a bellboy delivered a message to the physicist, he fished in his pocket for some change to tip him and came up empty. Instead, Einstein offered a tip in the form of his theory on how to have a happy life. "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness," he wrote in German on a piece of hotel stationery. On a second sheet, he wrote in German: "Where there's a will, there's a way." Einstein told the bellboy, according to the auction house, that if he was lucky, the notes might become more valuable than a regular tip. His words, befitting a man who had transformed our comprehension of the universe, were prophetic. On Tuesday, Einstein's theory of happiness was sold by Winner's Auctions and Exhibition, based in Jerusalem, for $1.56 million, adding him to the pantheon of the world's most generous tippers. The identity of the seller, who is European, was not been revealed. (The second note sold for $250,000, according to the auction house.) Meni Chadad, a spokesman for Winner's, said by phone from Jerusalem that the auction house had been approached a few months ago by a grandson of the bellboy's brother. New York Times News Service