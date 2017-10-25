China enshrines Xi in party statute

Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (AFP) Beijing: China's leader, Xi Jinping, secured a political victory on Tuesday when a Communist Party congress in Beijing enshrined his name and ideas into the party's constitution. Appearing alongside the hallowed names of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping will be a clunky new phrase: "Xi Jinping Thought for the New Era of Socialism with Chinese Special Characteristics." While the meaning of those 13 words (or 16 characters in Chinese) may seem opaque, they are freighted with significance for both the party's and China's future. They send a clear signal to party officials, who take such shifts in doctrine seriously and stay attuned to changes in the party's internal balance of power. The Chinese Communist Party has its own constitution, or charter, which is different from China's national Constitution. The party's constitution sets rules and principles for its members. It also lays out the party's vision of its own history, and the contributions of current and past leaders to that heritage. Changes to the constitution can be made only at the party congress, which usually meets every five years. Since the congress's 2,300 delegates are carefully chosen for loyalty, very few oppose changes once they are proposed by the leadership. A key phrase here is "new era", one that Xi has used throughout the congress, which began last week. Xi has described Chinese history since 1949 as divided into two eras: the three decades after Mao seized power in a revolution that established a unified People's Republic and ended nearly a century of civil war and foreign invasions, and the three decades after Deng took power in 1978 and refocused China on developing its economy. Xi has signalled he is launching China into a new, third era. In his report to the congress, Xi suggested that if Mao made China independent, and Deng made it prosperous, he was now going to make China strong again. Restoring China to greatness is a central message of the "Xi Jinping Thought" added to the constitution, and is a goal that has already guided Xi's policies of building up the military, strengthening domestic controls and raising China's profile in global affairs. To underline that point, the congress also added a second mention of Xi's ideas to the constitution: his call to modernise and strengthen China's armed forces. By enshrining Xi's ideas as "a new component of the party's guide for action", the party is putting Xi on a doctrinal pedestal alongside Mao and Deng. Until Tuesday, those were the only two Chinese leaders whose names appeared in the constitution's list of fundamental doctrines, which mentions "Mao Zedong Thought" and "Deng Xiaoping Theory." Adding Xi by name also raises him above his two most recent predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. New York Times News Service