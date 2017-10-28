Catalans declare independence

Catalans celebrate in Barcelona after the regional parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday. (Reuters) Barcelona: In a major escalation of Spain's territorial conflict, the Spanish Senate on Friday authorised the government to take direct control of the fractious region of Catalonia, just after Catalan lawmakers declared the region's independence. The duelling actions set up a potential showdown over the weekend, as Spain careened into its greatest constitutional crisis since it embraced democracy in 1978. The Senate voted 214 to 47 to invoke Article 155 of Spain's Constitution, granting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy a package of extraordinary powers to suppress Catalonia's independence drive. The measure will go into effect after it is published in the government register, which is expected to happen on Friday night. Undeterred by the government's threat, and after a bitter debate, separatists in the Catalan Parliament passed a resolution to "create a Catalan republic as an independent state". Lawmakers opposed to independence walked out of the chamber in protest before the vote. Puigdemont came close on Thursday to calling early regional elections, but dropped the idea and instead told Catalonia's Parliament that it would make a decision on independence the next day. He leads a fragile separatist coalition that has 72 of the body's 135 seats. During the debate that preceded the vote, Catalan lawmakers traded accusations and in turn described the occasion as "historic" and "happy", or else "tragic" and a serious violation of Spain's Constitution. Addressing the Catalan Parliament in Spanish, Carlos Carrizo, a lawmaker from Ciudadanos, a party that opposes secession, told Puigdemont and separatist lawmakers that, far from creating a new Catalan republic, "you will go down in history for having fractured Catalonia and for sinking the institutions of Catalonia". In front of the assembly, he tore apart a copy of the independence resolution. Catalan lawmakers who voted for independence could face prosecution for sedition, or even rebellion. New York Times News Service