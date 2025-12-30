AI memory crunch may raise budget smartphone and PC prices worldwide in 2026 sales

Budget and mid-tier smartphones, PCs and storage devices could cost more in 2026 because of the steep rise in the demand for mechanised memory.

With every major AI company — Google, OpenAI, Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft — focusing on building massive data centres to train and run AI models, the demand for memory, a staple of data servers, is also increasing. Random Access Memory (RAM) is, at the same time, a crucial component of any modern PC, smartphone, gaming console and even cars. This has led to a memory shortage, resulting in price hikes.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), there will be “knock-on effects for device manufacturers and end users that could persist well into 2027”.

“Ironically, the budget and mid segments will feel the pinch the hardest. Premium flagships have fat margins that can absorb some of the shock, but mass-market phones operate on razor-thin margins. When memory and processor costs jump, budget makers have nowhere to hide — they either have to hike the price tag or cut corners to optimise the bill of materials (BOM) costs on other features such as cameras, displays or build quality,” Neil Shah, research vice-president at technology market research firm Counterpoint Research, told The Telegraph.

The memory used in smartphones and PCs comes from the same suppliers that provide LPDDR RAM for phones, DDR RAM for PCs, and NAND flash modules (used in smartphones, SSDs and microSD cards) for both categories.

When AI companies buy these components in bulk, suppliers prioritise them. Complicating matters further is the demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which comes packaged with high-end GPUs such as Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chip.

Three companies — Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron — control 93 per cent of the global DRAM market. Since selling HBM is more profitable, production plans are increasingly focused on this component. According to data from Counterpoint Research, SK Hynix held a 34 per cent market share in the third quarter of 2025, followed by Samsung at 33 per cent and Micron at 26 per cent. No other company has more than 5 per cent share.

Some Japanese PC stores have started limiting sales of storage and memory modules because of constrained inventory, while Chinese smartphone makers are warning of price increases, according to Reuters.

“Rising component costs are an industry-wide reality, but our approach has been to protect access without compromising experience. At Xiaomi, we have focused on smarter cost engineering, deeper supplier partnerships, and strong localisation to absorb cost volatility where possible. At the same time, we have been very deliberate in deciding where innovation truly matters to the user, instead of inflating specifications that do not translate into real value. Focusing on upgrades that genuinely improve the experience rather than inflating specs has allowed Xiaomi to continue offering flagship-level experiences at multiple price points, even as ASPs (average selling prices) gradually rise,” Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, told this newspaper.

A premium device manufacturer such as Apple is better shielded because it purchases at scale. “Apple is better armoured, especially since the Cupertino vendor has a unique cushion: It designs its own silicon and makes massive profits from its services business (App Store, iCloud), allowing it to subsidise hardware costs if needed and absorb price increases in a way others can’t. Android OEMs don’t have that luxury,” Shah said.

Android device manufacturers may get “creative” in masking price hikes by introducing model “tiering”, keeping the base model price stable but stripping it of features, while pushing meaningful upgrades to significantly more expensive “Pro” or “Ultra” models.

Shah warned of the risk of turning “premiumisation” into “polarisation”.

“The Indian market is already seeing a K-shaped recovery: the wealthy are happily buying flagships, while the mass market (under ₹15,000) is stalling because entry-level buyers are highly price-sensitive. A further

price hike is likely to freeze upgraders in the budget segment, forcing them to hold on to their old phones for longer and deepening the slowdown in high-volume tiers. There could also be buyers who prefer spending on secondary-market options such as refurbished or two- or three-year-old flagships, further putting pressure on new smartphone sales in this segment,” he said.

The timing of the memory shortage is clashing with the Microsoft Windows 10 end-of-life refresh cycle and the AI PC marketing push. “The shortage threatens to derail the industry’s growth narrative around AI PC,” the IDC said in a statement. The global market intelligence provider defines the AI PC as any PC with an NPU. Crucially, these devices tend to have more RAM (Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs require a minimum of 16GB).