2 photos and many queries

Two pictures of US secretary of state Rex Tillerson and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have one major difference: the picture on top provided by the President's office does not have the clock that is behind Tillerson and Ghani in the US state department picture above. Kabul: It was Kabul and it wasn't Kabul. There was a clock and there wasn't a clock. Soon after a two-hour secret visit to Afghanistan by secretary of state Rex W. Tillerson on Monday was publicly disclosed, the American embassy and the office of President Ashraf Ghani made statements about their productive meeting in Kabul. The problem is that the meeting was not in Kabul, but in a window-less room in Bagram, the heavily fortified American military base a 90-minute drive away. The misinformation, apparently meant to obscure the true venue, was betrayed by discrepancies in similar photographs released by the Americans and the Afghans. Both show Tillerson and Ghani sitting at the head of the room, two giant television screens behind them. On the coffee table between them are a thermos, two cups and bottled water. Their delegations sit across from each other. But the version released by Ghani's office erased the large digital clock showing "Zulu time" - the military term for Coordinated Universal Time - and a red fire alarm behind Tillerson and Ghani, in what would be a giveaway that it was a US military facility. Ghani's office did not immediately respond to queries about why its version of the photo was different. Tillerson and his staff, who travelled to Iraq after leaving Afghanistan, did not immediately respond early Tuesday to questions about the discrepancy. "There is no question that the photo has been manipulated," said Hany Farid, an expert in photo forensics and a professor of computer science at Dartmouth College. Farid said the method was most likely done through Photoshop, editing software that can delete objects and refill the space. But this particular alteration was easily detectable. The cable on the wall to power the clock and the fire alarm was not completely obscured in the altered version. New York Times News Service