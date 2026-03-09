2.2 lakh youths apply for Yuva Sathi, KMC races to process aid before polls

The city has approximately 2.2 lakh Yuva Sathi applicants, indicating that these many young people have completed at least secondary education but are yet to find regular employment.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now running against time to key in the details of all applicants so they can start receiving the monthly grant immediately, sources in the civic body said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will start distributing the monthly assistance under the scheme on Saturday.

An official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said they received over 73,000 online applications and about 1.51 lakh physical applications for Yuva Sathi between February 15 and February 26.

“From today (March 7), we are crediting the amount. It was supposed to start on April 1. The amount for Lakshmir Bhandar has been

given since February. We do what we promise,” Mamata said on Saturday.

The state government had first announced in this year’s vote-on-account that the scheme would be rolled out from August 15. In February, Mamata announced that the scheme would commence on April 1. On Saturday, she stated that the project would commence on that very day.

Sources said the state government wanted to start distributing funds under the Yuva Sathi scheme before the Assembly election dates were announced.

Once some youths get the funds, Yuva Sathi will be acknowledged as an active scheme and cannot be halted even after the election dates are announced.

“You do not have to take permission from the Election Commission to continue distributing the aid, or the permission will come very easily once it becomes a running scheme,” said a senior state government official.

According to sources, KMC officials are uploading applicants’ details to make the grant available immediately.

“We have engaged four agencies to key in applicants’ details,” said the official.

At an online meeting on Friday evening, attended by senior state government officials, it was said that the aid amount must be credited to the accounts of at least some people within the next couple of days.

Sources said this would help the state run the scheme even if the Assembly election dates are announced next week. The full bench of the Election Commission will be in Calcutta on Monday.

Under the scheme, individuals aged 21 to 40 who have completed their Madhyamik examinations will receive a monthly support of ₹1,500 for five years or until they secure employment.

Youths who are recipients of any other government programs will not qualify for this scheme. Nevertheless, students receiving scholarships may be eligible for the scheme benefits, provided they meet the other socio-economic requirements.

The money will be credited now, but if any applicant is later found to have claimed the assistance wrongfully, the assistance will be terminated, and they will be penalised.