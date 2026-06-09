TMC 'dissident' MPs Dev, June Maliah attend Bengal CM's administrative meeting amid party split

Amid the deepening split within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), MPs Deepak Adhikari (Dev) and June Maliah on Tuesday attended an administrative review meeting chaired by Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Purba Medinipur district, signalling growing engagement between leaders associated with the party's dissident camp and the state government.

The development comes a day after turmoil within the TMC escalated from the Bengal Assembly to Parliament, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar reportedly writing to Speaker Om Birla to back the BJP-led NDA as a “separate bloc”.

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Maliah, the MP from Medinipur, and Ghatal MP Dev, both claimed to have aligned with the rebel faction within the TMC's parliamentary unit, attended the meeting in Kolaghat. They were joined by Keshpur MLA Siuli Saha, one of the dissident legislators in the state assembly.

Saha, who is among the 58 rebel MLAs backed by legislator Ritabrata Banerjee and has been chosen as the deputy leader of the legislature party, said her presence at the meeting was driven by public interest.

"That is why I have come to attend the CM's meeting," she told reporters while entering the venue.

The participation of opposition leaders in the government meeting drew a reaction from BJP MLA Ashok Dinda, who described it as evidence of a changing political environment in the state.

"Earlier, the TMC government had never invited opposition MPs and MLAs to administrative meetings, but our government has requested all concerned, irrespective of their political affiliation, to attend such meetings," he said.

Officials said the administrative meeting was expected to focus on preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, particularly measures to tackle flooding in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts, which are frequently affected by heavy rains and inundation.