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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Monsoon reaches north Bengal, Northeast; IMD forecasts heavy rain till June 13

The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon's further advance into eastern, central and western India over the next four to five days

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.06.26, 06:49 PM
A man walks on a street amid heavy rain.

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The southwest monsoon advanced into North Bengal and the northeastern states on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till June 13.

North Bengal serves as the gateway to the eight northeastern states.

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In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the IMD said, "The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal."

The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon's further advance into eastern, central and western India over the next four to five days.

The southwest monsoon, which reached Kerala on June 4, marks the beginning of India's four-month rainy season.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in parts of south Bengal till June 15, bringing some relief from the hot and humid conditions prevailing across the region.

Meteorologists attributed the monsoon's advance to favourable atmospheric conditions, including a cyclonic circulation over the region and strong southwesterly winds.

The IMD has projected rainfall across the country this year at around 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). The LPA for seasonal rainfall over India, based on data from 1971 to 2020, stands at 87 cm. Rainfall below 90 per cent of the LPA is classified as "deficient".

The weather office has cautioned that the possible emergence of El Nino conditions later in the season could affect monsoon rainfall. At present, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions are transitioning towards El Nino over the equatorial Pacific.

According to the IMD, El Nino conditions are likely to remain weak in June before strengthening to moderate or strong levels by September.

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India Meteorological Department (IMD) North Bengal Northeast India
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