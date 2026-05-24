Shankar Ghosh urges officials to probe financial irregularities in Siliguri civic bodies

The BJP MLA of Siliguri, Shankar Ghosh, on Saturday asked the Darjeeling district administration to inquire into alleged financial irregularities in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP), and the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

The Trinamool Congress is in power at the SMC and the SMP. The SJDA, which functions under the state urban development and municipal affairs department, was run by Trinamool leaders nominated by the erstwhile government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghosh held his first meeting with officials of the Darjeeling district administration in the subdivisional officer’s office in Siliguri. After the meeting, he said that complaints about corruption and irregularities at those bodies had already been received, and the administration had been instructed to begin preliminary investigations.

“We have received several complaints about irregularities at the SMC, SMP and the SJDA. Administrative measures have been initiated. Once the preliminary reports are prepared, they will be submitted to the chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari, for further action. We would also seek appropriate steps against all those involved in the corruption,” said the MLA.

Ghosh alleged that during the Trinamool regime in the past 15 years, a section of administrative officials, police personnel and party leaders had developed an “ecosystem of corruption” that pushed the state into crisis.

“A section of officials in the civil and police administration, along with Trinamool leaders, developed an ecosystem of corruption over the past 15 years. Investigations will identify those responsible so that legal and administrative action can be taken against them,”

he added.

Ghosh further emphasised that the new government had adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption, irrespective of an individual’s position or influence.

Apart from corruption-related issues, the meeting also focused on disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon.

Ghosh reviewed preventive measures related to flooding, water-logging, erosion and other natural calamities, particularly in view of last

year’s severe floods that affected large parts of north Bengal, including the hills.

“The region witnessed extensive flooding last year. Keeping the approaching monsoon in mind, we discussed preventive strategies and urged the administration to formulate a comprehensive disaster-management plan with adequate preparedness,” he added.