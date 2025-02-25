Mamata Banerjee okays tea-garden land lease for tourism in north Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday cleared a proposal to give on lease land lying with six tea gardens for development of tourism centres and homestays in North Bengal.

“Six tea gardens were shut because of technical problems, some were not closed but they could not pay the wages to the workers. For three years we have decided to allow them to give their land on lease,” Mamata said, addressing a news conference at the state secretariat.

At the Bengal Global Business Summit, Mamata had announced the state government’s intent to bail out sick tea gardens in north Bengal, where the Trinamul has steadily lost ground to the BJP.

“Wherever land is available in tea gardens, where tea plantations are not there, we will allow 30% for hotel business, commercial utilisation, and eco-tourism purposes,” she had said at the annual business meet which was attended by Mukesh Ambani and Sajjan Jindal.

The Mamata Banerjee government had in 2019 tweaked the existing laws allowing the tea garden owners who had taken the land on lease from the government to cultivate tea and allowed them to use 15 per cent of the land for tourism and related activities.

The government’s decision to open the land lying with tea gardens for purposes other than growing tea had even enraged the Trinamul’s ally the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha.

On Sunday, leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had addressed a rally at Kalchini voicing his opposition to the decision.

“This is an extremely dangerous proposition as it would threaten protection of traditional land rights of the Gorkhas, Adivasis, Rajbangshis, Rabha, Koche, Meche, Toto, Bengali and other communities who are the indigenous people of our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars,” Adhikari said.

He said the government’s decision would put an end to the tea industry in the state.

“As the West Bengal government is planning to hand over tea garden land to their donor friends in the name of "Tea Tourism", to open up the tea garden lands for Commercial Real-estate Development and other purposes, this 30% land diversion is permitted, it will mean the end of the tea industry, as real-estates will take over, and tea garden workers and later the cinchona garden workers would be deprived of rights to their ancestral lands,” Adhikari said.