Suspended RG Kar doctor faces departmental action, probe into PG admission ordered

The state health department has initiated departmental proceedings against Avik De, a doctor whose name had surfaced during the RG Kar protests over allegations of a culture of intimidation in medical colleges.

The state has also launched a separate probe into his admission to postgraduate studies.

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De was allegedly close to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, under whose watch a junior doctor was raped and murdered at the hospital in August 2024. Ghosh is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

An order signed by the department’s special secretary on Saturday mentioned that “after assessing the seriousness of allegations, it has been decided that departmental proceedings need to be drawn up” against De.

Sources said De had earlier been found guilty in a departmental inquiry. The departmental proceedings will formally pronounce the verdict against him.

“It may recommend his termination from service, or may even recommend that criminal proceedings be initiated against him. The proceedings may also extend his suspension or agree to let him rejoin work after a relatively lesser punishment,” said a health department official.

De, a postgraduate trainee in general surgery at SSKM Hospital, is already under suspension.

Saturday’s order stated that a “separate enquiry regarding his entry into postgraduate course by availing of ‘‘Service Quota’’ will be started.

Sources said postgraduate medical admissions are made either through NEET-PG ranks or a quota for candidates who have served at least three years in state-run hospitals after MBBS. The doctors who avail the quota also must pass the NEET-PG

“The allegation is that De manipulated the service quota to secure a better seat than he deserved,” said a junior doctor who was part of the 2024 RG Kar protests.

He was allegedly present, along with top police officers and hospital officials, in the seminar room on the third floor of the Emergency Building of RG Kar when the body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered was still there on August 9.