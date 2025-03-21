North Kolkata girls school turns blind eye to ‘molestation’ complaints, face parents’ ire

Authorities of a north Kolkata-based girls-only school have been put under the pump by the guardians. The reason: the stakeholders have reportedly turned a blind eye to allegations of molestation directed at construction workers hired by the school.

On Friday morning, the guardian of one of the primary section students approached the principal over this matter.

According to the police, the guardian’s daughter had complained to the principal about a group of construction workers “touching her wrongfully and misbehaving.” She had returned home crying.

The guardian figured that several other students were at the receiving end of similar inappropriate behaviour. The students were allegedly “called” by construction workers on their way to the washroom, and also verbally and physically abused.

A section of the assembled parents agitated about the lack of security of their daughters, demanding a meeting with the principal.

"When we told her about what had been going on, the principal denied everything and claimed the girls were making up these incidents. She also threatened to give a transfer certificate to the girls if they ever repeated their claims," said the parent of one of the schoolgirls.

Blocking the school gate, the visibly irate parents demanded the principal’s resignation. A team from the Shyampukur police station also stepped into the matter, and had escorted the principal and detained six others on reaching the school.

School authorities are yet to issue any official statement over the matter.