Intruders vandalise 87-year-old Kamala Chatterjee School for Girls in Gariahat, investigation begins

A group of men allegedly entered the 87-year-old Kamala Chatterjee School for Girls in south Calcutta on Friday afternoon and removed desks, chairs and other items from several classrooms.

Police have started an investigation following a complaint by the school to Gariahat police station.

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The intruders allegedly locked some classrooms and threatened the school’s caretaker.

Classes are currently suspended for the summer vacation.

A section of the teachers said the building housing the primary and secondary sections had been taken on rent.

According to CCTV footage, around 3pm on Friday, the men scaled the school’s main gate and entered the premises before allegedly ransacking classrooms located in the rented portion of the property.

“The incident came to light after some teachers reached the school on Saturday morning. We have lodged a police complaint and informed the district inspector of schools,” a senior teacher said.

Police said the school was involved in a property dispute with the owner of the portion housing the primary and secondary sections.

“The landowner has apparently obtained a recent court order directing the premises to be vacated. We have registered an FIR against unknown persons based on allegations of vandalism made by the school authorities. All aspects of the case will be investigated,” a senior police officer said.