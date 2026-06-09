ED quizzes Shreya Pande in connection with Sona Pappu's alleged land-grabbing activities

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Monday interrogated Shrreya Pande, the Trinamool Congress candidate who lost the Maniktala seat, in connection with the agency’s probe into the alleged land-grabbing activities of Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, and his associate Jay Kamdar.

Shrreya, daughter of the late Trinamool leader Sadhan Pande, turned up at the ED’s office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. Shrreya said she was asked to face the ED interrogators on Tuesday but chose to turn up a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mother, Supti, had won the Maniktala seat in a bypoll in 2024, after Pande passed away.

“We wanted to clarify a few things that emerged during the course of the investigation in the case. Her statements were recorded,” a senior ED officer said, refusing to go into further details.

Sources in the agency said Shrreya’s name surfaced while questioning Kalyan Shukla, said to be one of her close acquaintances. An ED team had questioned Shukla in his apartment off EM Bypass.

Shrreya took to social media to explain her visit at the ED office. “I have come to the ED office on my own today. I have not received any summons for today, nor have I missed any summons issued earlier...I have not been called in connection with any ‘Sona-Pappu’ matter....I attended Joy and Jayeeta Kamdar’s residence socially for their

Kali Pujo on three occasions, along with nearly 500 other invited and esteemed guests from various walks of life and all political parties,” Shrreya posted.

“It is my duty to cooperate with the authorities, because that is what people who have done nothing wrong do...,” she wrote.

The ED arrested Poddar on May 18, after questioning him for several hours, for alleged land grabbing in Calcutta and its adjoining areas.

Poddar’s arrest came almost a month after the central agency arrested Jay Kamdar, a Behala-based realtor, for his alleged involvement in land-grabbing.

Shrreya left the ED office around 8.45pm.