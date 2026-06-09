‘Digital vault’ at Swarup Biswas’s home in New Alipore stumps cops

Swarup Biswas, brother of former sports minister Aroop Biswas, was taken to his family residence in New Alipore on Monday afternoon for a search of the house.

Sources said police found a vault inside the house with a digital lock that could not be opened even with the help of a carpenter.

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Swarup, the younger of the Biswas brothers, has been in police custody since his arrest last Thursday.

A contingent of central force personnel surrounded the Biswas residence on Bankim Mukherjee Sarani in New Alipore when Swarup was taken there.

The presence of such a large deployment of central forces led to speculation about a possible “secret room” inside the house.

However, there was no confirmation from police till late on Monday evening.

“I was asked to open the door of a vault. But it was digitally locked. I could not do anything with my tools,” said a carpenter who was called to the residence.

Senior police officers remained tight-lipped about what was found in the house.

Swarup was taken back to New Alipore police station after a few hours at his residence.

Aroop was not seen during the search, sources said. He is an accused in a separate case related to Lionel Messi’s visit to Calcutta and has been summoned by Bidhannagar police for interrogation, which he is yet to appear for.

Swarup has been accused of offences including extortion, sexual harassment, and illegal use of arms against a woman who allegedly approached him seeking work in the Bengali film industry.

As president of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, allegations have also been made of undue interference in the creative field and sexually exploiting women in exchange for work opportunities.

A 42-year-old makeup artist had lodged a complaint against him, alleging that

he and his associates sought sexual favours and threatened to kill her if she did not

comply.