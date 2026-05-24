Baranagar TMC leader Shankar Raut arrested for threatening and molesting a woman

Shankar Raut, a Trinamool leader from Baranagar, was arrested along with several aides on Friday night on charges of threatening and molesting a woman.

On Saturday, when Raut and his associates were being taken out of Baranagar police station for their court appearance, a group of women gathered outside and demanded that the accused be handed over to them. One of the women allegedly tried to slap Raut.

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Sources in the Barrackpore police commissionerate said some of Raut’s aides had allegedly demanded money from a woman in Bonhooghly on Friday night. When she refused, she was allegedly molested and struck with the butt of a revolver.

Hearing her cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot, caught hold of some of the accused before they could flee and allegedly beat them up.

Police said Raut later reached the area and took the injured men to a state general hospital in Baranagar in a vehicle bearing a “Baranagar Police” sticker on its windshield.

Based on a complaint alleging molestation and extortion, police arrested Raut and his aides from the hospital. Those arrested include Arpan Dutta, Debajyoti Banik, Debasish Das and Subal Dey.

“A case has been registered against Raut and the others. We will investigate the allegations,” a senior officer said.