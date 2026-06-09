Assembly sign forgery case: CID asks Abhishek Banerjee to appear today at Bhabani Bhawan

The CID on Monday issued a third summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, directing him to appear at Bhabani Bhawan on Tuesday for questioning in connection with an alleged signature fraud involving Trinamool MLAs on a document nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

A team of CID officers reached Abhishek’s Kalighat residence on Monday afternoon, hours after it became apparent that he would not appear for questioning by noon, as directed in the previous summons served on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Abhishek was in Delhi on Monday to attend an INDIA bloc meeting and had sought more time from the CID.

“We will wait for Abhishek to appear before the team on Tuesday. If he fails to turn up for the third time, we may move court seeking legal recourse. We have videographed our officers visiting his residence to serve the summons on all three occasions,” a senior CID officer said.

Also Read Sign forgery case: CID issues third notice to Abhishek Banerjee after two skipped summonses

“A special investigation team headed by a deputy superintendent of police has been constituted to probe the alleged signature fraud. The team will question Abhishek when he appears.”

Abhishek has moved Calcutta High Court challenging the summons. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on June 10.