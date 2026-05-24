Swastika faces interrogation at Gariahat police station over social media comment linked to 2021 Assembly poll violence

Actor Swastika Mukherjee was questioned at Gariahat police station on Saturday for more than an hour in connection with a five-year-old social media comment that allegedly endorsed violence after the 2021 Assembly polls.

Swastika had been served a notice to appear before police as an accused in a case registered against her and actor Parambrata Chatterjee for alleged instigation of violence. Sources said Parambrata was also served notice on Saturday through a lawyer.

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Swastika reached the police station around 2pm, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and oversized sunglasses. She stepped out at 3.15pm, refusing to comment.

Sources at Lalbazar said she was asked around 30 questions, including personal details such as whether she was a member of any political party, and whether she had participated in a rally organised from Medical College Kolkata on August 8, 2025, in memory of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar in 2024.

She was asked whether she was aware of the legal implications of her social media comment. Her statement was recorded and she may be questioned again, sources said.

Parambrata is also expected to appear before police in connection with a social media post. The post on his timeline read: “Aj biswa rograni divas ghoshito hok (let today be declared world drubbing day).”

To this, Swastika had commented: “Hahahah Hok Hok (laughing with endorsement).”

Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Joydeep Sen, the police registered an FIR under Sections 153A(1)(a) and 109 of the IPC against the actors.

The sections relate to offences involving promotion of enmity, hatred and ill-will among different religious, racial and regional groups.