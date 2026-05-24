TMC leader Bhabaranjan Barman arrested over post-2024 Lok Sabha election violence

Bhabaranjan Barman, a Trinamool Congress leader and the upa-pradhan or deputy chief of Shakdal panchayat in Cooch Behar, was arrested on Friday in connection with an incident of violence that occurred after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A police source said a person had filed a complaint against Barman at the Sahebganj police station.

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A source said Barman was linked to cases of assault, vandalism and intimidation that occurred during the post-election unrest in 2024.

The BJP and other parties in the Dinhata subdivision accused Trinamool of encouraging violence. Trinamool is yet to react to the claims.

On Saturday, Barman was produced at a court in Dinhata. The court heard the case and remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

BJP leader expelled

The BJP in Malda expelled Shyam Bagchi, a leader from Old Malda, from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities and campaigning against Gopal Saha, the BJP candidate of the Maldaha Assembly constituency.

Basanti Roy, president of the BJP’s Old Malda town committee, made the announcement on Friday.

BJP sources said Bagchi was also seen openly campaigning for an independent candidate, which the party viewed as a serious breach of rules.