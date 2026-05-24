MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

TMC leader Bhabaranjan Barman arrested over post-2024 Lok Sabha election violence

A police source said a person had filed a complaint against Barman at the Sahebganj police station

Our Bureau Published 24.05.26, 07:48 AM
Bhabaranjan Barman arrest Cooch Behar violence post Lok Sabha elections

representational image File picture

Bhabaranjan Barman, a Trinamool Congress leader and the upa-pradhan or deputy chief of Shakdal panchayat in Cooch Behar, was arrested on Friday in connection with an incident of violence that occurred after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A police source said a person had filed a complaint against Barman at the Sahebganj police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said Barman was linked to cases of assault, vandalism and intimidation that occurred during the post-election unrest in 2024.

The BJP and other parties in the Dinhata subdivision accused Trinamool of encouraging violence. Trinamool is yet to react to the claims.

On Saturday, Barman was produced at a court in Dinhata. The court heard the case and remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

BJP leader expelled

The BJP in Malda expelled Shyam Bagchi, a leader from Old Malda, from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities and campaigning against Gopal Saha, the BJP candidate of the Maldaha Assembly constituency.

Basanti Roy, president of the BJP’s Old Malda town committee, made the announcement on Friday.

BJP sources said Bagchi was also seen openly campaigning for an independent candidate, which the party viewed as a serious breach of rules.

RELATED TOPICS

Post-poll Violence 2024 Lok Sabha Elections TMC Leader
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting near White House: Suspect killed, bystander injured after gunfire exchange

Secret Service said none of its officers were injured, and that President Donald Trump -- who was at the White House at the time -- was not 'impacted'
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

Bengal's has been tarnished severely by the recruitment scams

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT