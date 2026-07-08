Baruipur police killing fuels 'Uttar Pradesh 2.0' charge from TMC; BJP wants Kamduni case reopened

The police killing of Prabhash Mondal, an accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Baruipur, on Wednesday triggered a political row, with the BJP backing the action, the Trinamool questioning it, and the Congress demanding a judicial inquiry.

Mondal was killed during a police-led reconstruction of the crime on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the police, Mondal allegedly snatched a service weapon from a police officer, attempted to flee, and opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy told PTI videos, "I condemn the encounter death of the Baruipur accused Prabhas Mondal. It shows that the government has no control over the police. This is the worst form of police brutality."

"Yesterday both the chief minister and the DGP were at Baruipur, and the latter was asked to give a final report within 72 hours. Within that period, an encounter with death has occurred. The DGP should revisit the place and submit a report on the encounter death. This is the Yogi model which is being followed in Bengal with law and order collapsing," he added.

Roy is part of the Mamata-led Trinamool.

Dismissing the charges, BJP's Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC had no locus standi to make such claims since the people of the state had "already rejected them".

"No criminal or rapist will be spared. Before the elections, the BJP had promised the women of West Bengal - 'Bhoy Out, Bhorosa In'. This was the message of the PM. We are doing what we had said in our manifesto. The current state government, led by CM Suvendu Adhikari, has taken the necessary steps to ensure zero tolerance," he told reporters.

Also Read Key accused in Baruipur rape and murder case Prabhas Mondal shot dead by police

The BJP also renewed its demand for reopening the 2013 Kamduni gang rape and murder case. The party called for fresh action in the case involving the abduction, gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old college student, arguing that justice remains incomplete.

Bhattacharya reiterated the party's demand to reopen the Kamduni gang rape and murder files and bring perpetrators – who were acquitted by the court, released from prison or whose death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment – to justice.

"The previous TMC government had held the probe in such a manner so as to please a certain community, the prime accused in the Kamduni incident were released. The Kamduni victim was denied justice. The times have changed. So we have urged the government to reopen the Kamduni file," he said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, part of the Mamata-led Trinamool, also criticised the encounter, comparing it to the policing model associated with Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on social media, Moitra questioned the conduct of the West Bengal Police, asking, "What is happening, West Bengal Police?"

She further wrote, "Welcome to the new Bengal—Uttar Pradesh 2.0," alleging that the state was witnessing a "jungle raj" under the BJP government.

Moitra also suggested that the police had displayed excessive aggression in handling the accused.

"The demon Prabhas Mondal, who raped and killed a girl in Baruipur, was killed in police firing during the early hours of Tuesday, after he tried to flee with firearms. Divine Justice!" BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar wrote on X.

The Congress urged restraint and said the criminal justice system should be allowed to take its course.

Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar demanded a judicial inquiry into the encounter.