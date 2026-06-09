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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Another TMC leader bites dust: Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on 'extortion' charges

His arrest came after former Bidhannagar MLA and minister in the TMC government, Sujit Bose, was incarcerated by the Enforcement Directorate in a civic body job scam case

PTI Published 09.06.26, 11:26 AM
Sabyasachi Dutta

Sabyasachi Dutta File picture

Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, police said.

Bidhannagar North Police arrested Dutta over allegations of demanding one crore rupees from a businessman and subsequently issuing threats, according to ANI.

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Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, a senior officer said.

The businessman had alleged that the former Bidhannagar mayor was involved in extortion activities, the police registered an FIR and arrested Dutta, he said.

The TMC leader had unsuccessfully contested the Barasat seat in the 2026 assembly elections.

Dutta had joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a couple of years later.

His arrest came after former Bidhannagar MLA and minister in the TMC government, Sujit Bose, was incarcerated by the Enforcement Directorate in a civic body job scam case.

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