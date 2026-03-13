Ahead of polls, CM Mamata Banerjee sets up development boards for five communities

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government would soon constitute five new cultural and development boards for specific communities, a move aimed at consolidating support among key social groups, particularly in the politically sensitive western districts of the state.

Banerjee said the proposed boards would be formed for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities.

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"I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute soon five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities," the chief minister said in a social media post.

Stating that these communities are integral to the social fabric of West Bengal, she said the boards would help protect their languages and cultural traditions while facilitating socio-economic development.

"The boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare and jobs," Banerjee said.

The chief minister said since 2013, her government has created several such boards for the welfare of socially and economically weaker sections.

"We remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind," she said, adding that the government's goal was to "bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support".

The Munda and Kora communities belong to the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Dom community is listed among Scheduled Castes. The Kumbhakar and Sadgope communities fall under the Other Backward Classes category.

A large section of the Munda, Kora and Dom communities reside in the western districts of Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and parts of Paschim Medinipur, while the Sadgope and Kumbhakar communities are spread across several districts.

Political observers say the announcement comes at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is keen to strengthen its foothold in the western tribal belt and parts of north Bengal ahead of the assembly polls expected in April.

The western districts have traditionally been a battleground between the BJP and the TMC. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had registered sweeping gains in the region, though the ruling party managed to regain some ground in the 2021 polls.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC wrested back seats such as Bankura, Jhargram and Medinipur from the BJP, though the saffron party retained Purulia, albeit with a reduced margin.

The announcement also comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding President Droupadi Murmu's visit to north Bengal, during which the opposition BJP accused the state government of showing "disrespect" to the President.

Murmu had expressed displeasure over the last-minute change of venue of her programme near Siliguri and questioned why neither the chief minister nor any state minister was present at the airport to receive her.

The issue triggered a political storm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders accusing the TMC government of insulting the country's first tribal President, a charge the ruling party strongly denied.

Amid the row, TMC MPs had sought an appointment with Murmu to present a report on the welfare initiatives undertaken by the West Bengal government for tribal communities. However, Rashtrapati Bhavan declined the request, saying the President was unable to spare time for the meeting at present.

The ruling party has since sought another appointment next week.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are expected to be held in April, with the TMC aiming for a fourth consecutive term in power.