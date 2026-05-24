22nd Sape Career Fair at Siliguri witnesses participation from over 50 institutions

A two-day career fair organised by Sape Events & Media Private Limited began in Siliguri on Saturday.

The 22nd Sape Career Fair, being held at Courtyard by Marriott from 10am to 7pm, has gathered over 50 educational institutions from across India, offering students information on courses, admissions, scholarships and careers.

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“The fair is a platform that bridges the gap between students and top universities, enabling informed decisions and building futures. For many students, a visit to the fair helps them in making decisions on the choice of their programme, along with the recommendations from representatives of the educational institutions,” said Sanjay Thapa, the founder of Sape Events.

The institutions attending the fair offer courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture and other new-age courses.

“At the fair, these institutions offered one-on-one guidance sessions to candidate, clearing their doubts and explaining the application processes to them,” said Thapa.

“Apart from bringing students and the best educational institutions under one roof, the event also helps the youth and their guardians have detailed discussions about the facilities and fee structures of colleges, along with expert guidance. It also facilitates an easy comparison to help in making informed decisions, as per individual needs,” he added.

The Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) are participating in the fair for the first time to interact with students and job aspirants from Siliguri and surrounding areas, said the organisers.

Sape has been hosting career fairs across Asia and Africa since 2004.

“We plan to connect students to meaningful academic and career opportunities and also to bridge the gap between aspiring learners and reputable educational institutions. We are expecting a huge footfall of students during these two days,” said Thapa.