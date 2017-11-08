Students to 'quiz' Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik will reach out to students and directly communicate with them through videoconferencing on Children's Day, November 14. Students will be encouraged to directly ask questions to the chief minister, who will reply to their queries. Parents will also attend the programme. School and mass education minister Badri Narayan Patra said: "It will certainly encourage students to be able to interact directly with the chief minister." The state government has issued letters to all district collectors, district education officers and district project co-ordinators to chalk out the plan of action at their levels for the chief minister's programme. They will have to inform the government about the number of students, parents and guide teachers who will be present on the occasion. School and mass education secretary P.K. Mohapatra said: "All students of the schools will attend the chief minister's programme on November 14 at the nearby village where televisions with set-up box connection facilities are available. The headmaster and school management committee members will contact the villagers and parents having television with the set-up box connection facilities to watch the programme." The state government has already started essay, poetry and debate competitions at the school level across the state. However, the Opposition has raised eyebrows on the debate topics for Class VII and Class X students that evolves around the government's success in national level programmes, various welfare programmes of the state and the chief minister winning the best administrator award. BJP state general secretary Pruthwiraj Harichandan said: "Taking a cue from the Prime Minister, chief minister Naveen Patnaik is doing all these things. He is going to destroy the entire education system." The BJD hit back saying the BJP should refrain from maintaining double standards. "They are organising Modi fest and party programmes at the cost of the government exchequer. They think what they do is right and what others do is wrong," said BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb. In keeping with its policy of equal distance from the Congress and the BJP, the BJD will also stay away from celebrating the anniversary of BJP's much-talked demonetisation programme tomorrow and Congress' protest over demonetisation in the form of Black Day tomorrow.