Sop for hired farmers

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Thursday made it clear that sharecroppers - farmers cultivating land of others - were eligible for loans from co-operative societies. However, they have to form a joint liability group to avail of this facility. The clarification was made following apprehension that shareholders would not be able to avail themselves of loans as they lacked relevant documents. Many feared lack of loan facility would make sharecroppers suffer. There was speculation that family members of Brunda Sahu, who had committed suicide in Bargarh district, would not be able to avail of loan. Putting an end to speculations, cooperation minister Surjya Naryan Patro said: "Sharecroppers cultivating land of others on oral contact can also get loans. But a sharecropper wishing to get loan has to form a group comprising at least five to 10 cultivators. We have made necessary amendments to the law." The state government has also asked the registrar, co-operative societies, to provide fresh loans to primary agriculture cooperative societies for the current rabi crops within 15 days. "Availability of fresh crop loans during the current rabi season should be widely publicised so that the farming community should not knock on the doors of money lenders," said secretary, cooperation, Ranjana Chopra. She has asked registrar co-operative societies to expeditiously form the joint liability groups by covering maximum number of sharecroppers/oral lessees to provide them credit during the current rabi season. It has also been decided that farming community should be sensitized to go for massive cultivation of various crops during the current rabi season to make good the losses sustained by them in pest attack. In a related development, BJP workers today showed black flags to agriculture minister Damodar Rout during his visit to Bantal in Angul district. The BJP workers accused Rout of making disparaging remarks against women and farmers.