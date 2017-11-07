Relief package for pest-hit farmers

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Monday came out with a package to address the concerns of pest-hit farmers. The government said even those farmers who set their crops on fire will get compensation. Earlier, agriculture minister Damodar Rout had said that farmers who had burnt their crops would be deprived of any such benefits. The decision on compensation was taken at the agri-cabinet chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The state government would spend Rs 124 crore on this account. It has been decided that agricultural input subsidy will be provided to small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and more due to pest attack. Compensation to the tune of Rs 6,800 per hectare will be given in rain-fed and non-irrigated areas and Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation. The farmers will also be provided 75 per cent subsidy to buy insecticides and pesticides for managing crops in the areas attacked by the brown plant hoppers. Similarly, 50,000 landless, marginal and small farmers in the pest-affected areas will be provided livelihood support in the form of backyard poultry. Fodder kits will also be distributed. The government has also decided to waive the tuition fees of children of pest-hit farmers. So far four farmers have committed suicide for crop failure and peasants in four districts have set their crops on fire. • See Page 6