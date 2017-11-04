Rape case flip-flop

Bhubaneswar: Convener of the BJD's scheduled caste cell Bishnu Charan Das on Friday said Special Operations Group (SOG) jawans may have been involved in the gang-rape of a teenager in Kunduli.

Later in the evening, realising the embarrassment his statement had caused the government, Das claimed he had referred to the central security forces and not the SOG, which is part of the state force.

"My statement has been distorted. The central paramilitary forces are involved in the incident," Das said. So far, the state police have been denying the involvement of cops in the crime that took place on October 10.

Earlier in the day, releasing the cell's inquiry report on the issue, Das came down heavily on the state police for their failure to nab the accused. Das said: "We suspect that the SOG jawans were involved in the crime. As this is a sensitive issue, the additional director general of police, crime branch, should inspect the spot and conduct a probe."

"Instead of arresting the accused, the police are unnecessarily harassing the family members of the victim," he added. The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and gang-raped at gunpoint by four uniformed men in the Lanjiguda forest.

BJP state Dalit Morcha chief Dillip Mallik said: "Das has exposed the government."

Orissa High Court has directed the government to file a report in the case by November 21.