Police harassing family, says raped teen

Bhubaneswar: The Kunduli teenager, who was gang-raped last week, alleged that police were harassing her family members and relatives instead of arresting the accused jawans. The 14-year-old tribal girl, who was discharged from the hospital on Friday, refused to go back to her village. Her family members also declined to take her to the village saying since the accused had not been arrested, her life was under threat. The teenager said: "My father and uncles are being unnecessarily called to the police station and questioned. Even my brothers are being called. The police had detained four youths and grilled them even after I had said that four jawans were involved in the gang-rape. Had they been involved, I would have named them in the FIR." The girl said she had been gang-raped at gunpoint by four uniformed personnel inside the Lanjiguda forest on October 10 when she was on her way to school. After being discharged from the hospital, she deposed before the Koraput judicial magistrate first class to record her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. Later, she was sent to a remand home. Koraput police superintendent Kanwar Vishal Singh denied the charges she levelled and said: "From day one, a seven-member team of doctors has been looking after the girl... We are also engaging professionals to ensure the girl does not come under any kind of stress." The teenager's relatives have demanded that her medical and future educational expenses be taken care of by the government. District child protection officer Rajshree Das said the girl would stay at a government home. She would also be enrolled at a school in Koraput town so that she was able to continue with her studies.