No truck with Cong: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reiterated that his party would continue to maintain equal distance from the Congress and the BJP, clearing the air on the controversy triggered by agriculture minister Damodar Rout's statement that the BJD should forge an alliance with the Congress to keep the saffron party at bay. Naveen on Tuesday tweeted: "BJD is equidistant from Congress & BJP. With the blessings of our people we will continue in our fight for the rights of #Odisha." Rout had said the current national scenario needed unity of secular forces. He had said his political career rested on the anti-Congress plank, but now, the Congress was no longer untouchable. He said: "We have checked the BJP in the state. We will continue to do so. Whenever there is a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity, the Congress has opposed it. Should we oppose the party then?" At the same time, Rout had said it was up to the party high command to take a final view on any such alliance. While a section in the BJD had expressed reservations about Rout's suggestion, even the Congress leaders were sceptical about it. His party colleague, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, tweeted: "Those of us who assisted in founding the party to undo the gross damage to Odisha by them in'80s/'90s will find this difficult to swallow." "Where was he in the 1980s and 90s?" Rout shot back. Panda, known for his pro-Narendra Modi views, said: "Abuse is sadly what some liberals have descended to. For expressing unease with an idea that goes against a core founding tenet of my party." BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy said: "The Congress will be a liability. We have strength enough to win the election alone." Co-operation minister Surya Narayan Patro said: "The rank and file of the party cannot swallow it." Union minister Jual Oram was of the view that Rout's statement pointed towards the growing strength of the BJP. But senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra said: "Such an alliance will be a difficult proposition for these parties. Biju babu had established the Utkal Congress to fight against the Congress. Then he had formed the Janata Dal and never looked back again to the Congress. Taking all these into consideration I don't see any possible alliance between these two parties." Mohapatra said: "Everyone should wait for the Bijepur Assembly bypoll result. It will be a turning point in Odisha politics. It will define the nature of future alliances." CPM leader Janardan Pati, however, welcomed the move and said: "Everyone should join hands to oppose the BJP's communal polices and pro-corporate economic policies."