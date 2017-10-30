No poll alliance with any party: CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday reiterated his party's stand of maintaining equal distance from the BJP and the Congress and ruled out any alliance in the next elections. Speaking at a literary festival here, Naveen said: "We will have no alliance with any party - direct or indirect. We will defeat them (Read the BJP) on our own." Asked to comment on BJP president Amit Shah's "Mission 120+", he said: "I don't believe in any such statistics. But we will win by a comfortable majority next time." Asked if he would break former Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu's record of being the longest-serving chief minister in the country's history, Naveen said: "I am not going for such statistics. Developmental works done by my government gives me adequate space." Jyoti Basu had ruled Bengal for 23 years from 1977 to 2000. Naveen has won four back-to-back elections and is currently in the 17th year of his rule in the state. He said his slogan in the next election would remain the same - development. Naveen, who is known for his suave and gentle demeanour, said he disapproved of the recent remarks of one of his senior ministers, Damodar Rout, against a woman leader of the BJP. Questioning the marital status of BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar, the BJD leader had said: " Swami chhadi anganwadi (a divorcee like an anganwadi worker)." The remark had triggered protests from the BJP Mahila Morcha. "I don't even take anybody's name," the chief minister said to a question over the issue even as he described his minister's behaviour as "uncalled for". "I don't approve of it," he said. Asked if he had pulled up the minister, Naveen said: "I had a word with him."