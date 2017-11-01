The Telegraph
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
New life for poet house
Subhashish Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said his government would take all possible steps to conserve and protect the century-old house of Assamese poet Lakshminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur town.

Naveen made the announcement when Assam's cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal's media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami met him on Tuesday and handed over a letter seeking protection of the poet's house 'Sahityarathi'.

Naveen said: "Odisha government will renovate the house of Bezbaroa at its own expense. It will also take care of his house."

Culture minister Ashok Panda said: "The government will renovate the house. Immediately, we are releasing Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) will be assigned the task torenovate the house. We will try to get heritage status for the house. The poet's belongings will be preserved there."

The poet's house came into focus recently after the Sambalpur district administration planned to demolish the two dilapidated buildings that were coming in the way of an approach road that linked the under construction second bridge over Mahanadi.

Work on almost all alignments of the bridge is already over. To complete the approach road, the district administration had issued a demolition notice to the owners of the buildings. This had sparked off large-scale protests in Assam that forced Assam chief minister Sonowal to speak to Naveen last Friday.

Sonowal had sought Naveen's help in protecting the house that was "intrinsically associated with the emotions of the people of Assam".

