Naveen asks babus to reach out to people

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Saturday directed its officials to reach out to the common man and address their issues.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik also asked the departmental secretaries to tour districts for at least four days in the first week of each month.

Naveen said: "To ensure proper implementation of government schemes and delivery of services to the people, it is important that all the supervisory officers, right from the heads of the departments to block-level extension functionaries undertake intensive field visits."

At the collectors' conference, Naveen reviewed its 12 flagship programmes. He also asked the government officials to complete their unfinished tasks before the onset of next monsoon. "We have eight months before the onset of next monsoon. This period should be utilised to speed up the execution of various projects," Naveen said.

Naveen said he would review every project on a monthly basis.He also announced 10 welfare schemes.

Chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said: "The poverty level has reduced drastically in the state compared to other states."

Puri collector Arvind Agarwal said: "We raised district-level issues at the conference. The chief minister has asked us to reach out to people at the grassroots level and provide them benefits of all the government schemes."