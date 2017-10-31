Ganjam fight in Jamir court

Bhubaneswar: War of words between the BJD and the BJP over providing shelter to Krushna Chandra Nayak, the alleged mastermind in the murder of BJD Chattrapur Notified Area Council (NAC) Councillor Laxmidutta Pradhan, has reached the governor. A BJP delegation on Monday met governor S.C. Jamir and accused Ganjam police chief Ashish Singh of acting like a "BJD agent". BJP leader Pitambar Acharya said: "We do not expect a fair probe from the Ganjam SP. Whatever facts police gathers during the course of investigation should be handed over to the court. It should not become public in any way." The BJP landed in trouble after Nayak and his associate, N Duryodhan Reddy, who were arrested by the police on October 28, said they were in constant touch with Ganjam's BJP in-charge and spokesperson Golak Mohapatra. They claimed Mohapatra had arranged a room for their stay in Dehradun. The phone call record documents (CDR) of Nayak and Mohapatra surfaced apparently establishing the link between them. Nayak and his associate had fled after the September 16 murder. Targeting the district SP, BJP leader Golak Mohapatra said: "He should resign and join politics. We want to know whether he has provided the CDR details to the media or not?" Mohapatra described the call record as fake and alleged it was doctored to demoralise BJP leaders and cadres in Ganjam, which is the chief minister's home turf. "I am not scared of any probe and no one can terrorise me," he told reporters on Monday. However, the BJD hit back saying that the BJP was scared of investigation. BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb said: "The police have not even called Mohapatra in the case? Why is he so scared? It should be revealed. The SP should not be dragged into unnecessary controversy." Deb said: "Can the BJP and its spokesperson Mohapatra clarify who had arranged room number 204 at the Uttarakhand State Guest House in Dehradun for Nayak? As Uttarakhand is a BJP-ruled state there is suspicion that someone from here must have done it."