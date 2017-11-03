The Telegraph
Friday, November 3, 2017
Farmers set crops on fire in four districts
Subhashish Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Farmers in western and southern districts of the state on Thursday continued to set their pest-infected paddy crops on fire despite the government's appeal not to do so as it would hamper the process of loss assessment.

Farmer Brunda Sahu had set his crops on fire and then committed suicide in Bargarh on Wednesday. Farmers set their pest-ridden crops on fire in four districts of the state on Thursday.

The government on Thursday asked the collectors of eight districts - Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada and Sonepur - to provide details of crop damage due to pests within two days.

The government may announce a package for pest-hit farmers. "Pest-hit farmers will get adequate compensation after a joint review of reports by revenue and agriculture departments," said agriculture minister Damodar Rout.

Vice-chancellor of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Surendra Nath Pashupalak, said: "A delayed winter, high humidity, rise in temperature and late rainfall had led to multiplication of pests in several areas. Where the crop is good, the attack is more severe."

He warned the farmers not to set crops on fire as insecticides would fly and affect neighbouring plots. State Congress chief Prasad Harichandan met family members of Brunda Sahu and lodged a police complaint holding Rout responsible for the suicide.

