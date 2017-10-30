Disaster warning system for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state government will shortly install disaster warning dissemination towers at 122 places along the coast in 22 vulnerable blocks of six districts.

Sirens, which can be heard from 2.5km away, would be sounded to warn people living in these areas about the impending disaster.

This will help them relocate to safer places.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today switched on a demonstration tower at the Rabindra Mandap premises where the state level Disaster Preparedness Day was observed.

The system will be launched after November 15, said disaster management minister Maheswar Mohanty.

Official sources said already 122 early warning dissemination towers had been installed one and half km away from the coast.

Another 40 towers are being installation.

Managing director of Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority P.K. Mohapatra said the switch room would be located at his office here.

"All types of disaster warning can be disseminated to the entire coastal belt at the click of a switch. Besides, a specific locality can also be alerted through this system," he said.

Mohapatra claimed that coastal states such as Andhra Pradesh were replicating the Odisha model.

The state government has been observing October 29 as the Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction since 1999 super cyclone.

More than 10,000 people had lost their lives and coastal Odisha was devastated.

The theme for this year was "early warning to save lives".

"My government has ensured adequate planning, preparedness and continuous capacity building to minimise human casualty during any disaster. I really appreciate this year's theme," Naveen said.

As part of its disaster management initiatives, the state has constructed 879 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters across Odisha along with 17,000 cyclone resistant houses in Ganjam and Khurda districts, 571 one houses at Bagpatia for sea-erosion affected people of Satbhaya in Kendrapara districts, five special godowns and 12 saline embankments in disaster-prone areas.

"We are now fully prepared. After 1999 super cyclone, the state has experienced two more major cyclones - Phailin in 2013 and Hudhud in 2014. We had ensured zero casualty during these calamities for which we have earned appreciation from several countries and international agencies including the United Nations," minister Mohanty said.

In another first, the state will also have a dedicated disaster management institute to impart all types of trainings.

"The institute is being constructed at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar. It is expected to be ready within the next eighteen months," Mohapatra said.