Demo against Rout 'remarks'

Anganwadi workers stage a protest against Damodar Rout in Bhubaneswar. Picture by Ashwinee Pati Bhubaneswar: The BJP mahila morcha and anganwadi workers on Friday separately staged protests in the city against the reported remarks of agriculture minister Damodar Rout against them. The minister is accused of saying that BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar is a divorcee like " swami chhadi, anganwadi" - purportedly a derogatory remark against both the leader as well as the anganwadi workers. While the mahila morcha gheraoed his residence and courted arrest, the anganwadi workers protested at Master Canteen Square. Rout had reportedly made the remark at a party function in Jajpur on Wednesday, apparently in response to her describing him as "Shikhandi" (transgender) of "Dhritarashtra" (Naveen Patnaik). Taking exception to the remark, the BJP on Thursday threatened to launch agitation if Rout did not tender an apology or withdraw his remark within 24 hours. It had demanded his resignation. But on Thursday, Rout denied of making any such remark. "I am shocked to hear this. I can't utter such derogatory word against anybody. I have come from a civilised society. Such false and baseless allegation was hurled against me just to vitiate political atmosphere," he had said. Samantsinghar on Friday said: "It seems that the BJD's 'respect to women' slogan is hollow. The aspersions on the social status of the state's 1.5 lakh anganwadi workers and the chief minister's silence have proved that neither he nor the BJD has respect for the working women struggling to be self-reliant." She said: "Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been worried so much that even he is scared of constructive criticism. So, "Sikhandi" Rout is trying to mislead the people at the instance of Naveen." Though Rout had come on the BJD fire line for criticising the failures of the Modi government and the BJP-ruled states, three BJD leaders on Friday sought to distance themselves from the issue. While co-operation minister Surya Narayan Patro said politicians should remain within their limits, Maheswar Mohanty and Ananta Das disapproved of Rout's remarks. Mohanty said: "Rout is a senior politician. He should not have made such remarks."