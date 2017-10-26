Council tag on sop-laden Bijepur

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Wednesday announced yet another sop for the people of Bijepur by according the notified area council (NAC) status to the area ahead of the bypoll there.

The election to the seat has been necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu on August 22. Sahu's wife Rita Sahu will be the BJD's candidate. The BJP and the Congress are yet to announce their nominees.

The state government, which had earlier announced a Rs 1,250-crore irrigation project for the area, on Wednesday announced that a sub-registrar's office would be set up at Bijepur to deal with the land registration cases. Both the Congress and the BJP said these poll gimmicks would not work in the by-election, the date of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Congress leaders, under the leadership of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Prasad Harichandan on Wednesday met to chalk out the poll strategy. Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, former PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, and Jayadev Jena attending the meeting.

BJP spokesperson Prithviraj Harichandan said: "The ground reality is different, and the party will win the seat."

Labour minister Sushant Singh said: "Both the BJP and the Congress are scared of us."