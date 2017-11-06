Andhra project reopens old wounds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's relations with Andhra Pradesh igovernment is set to take a dip with the neighbouring state taking up construction of an irrigation project on river Mahendratanaya, a tributary of Vansadhara, at Regulapadu village in the Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district. The Rs 127-crore project for which the foundation stone was laid by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in April 2008 would adversely hit drinking water supply and irrigation in Paralakhemundi and adjoining areas of Gajpati district in Odisha. Odisha, which has been resisting the project, had announced its own project on the river at Dambaguda in Gajapati district with chief minister Naveen Patnaik laying the foundation stone on April 30, 2008. However, while the Dambaguda project has been moving at a snail's pace, Andhra Pradesh is going ahead with its plans. "Andhra has made much better progress. The project will deprive farmers of Gajapati district and the people of Parlakhemundi of Mahendratanya water," said Garuda Dhwaja Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader of Gajapati. However, sources in the state water resources department refused to comment on the development saying they had no concrete information in this regard. Mahendratanaya is a tributary of Vansadhara river. It originates from a place near Tuparasingi village in Gajapati district and flows through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Relations between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have already been embittered by the Polavaram dispute and the row over sharing of Vansadhara waters. On September 13, the state government had received a jolt when the Vansadhara Water Dispute Tribunal set up in 2010 allowed Andhra Pradesh to construct the Neradi barrage and a side weir (a low dam) at Katragada. Though the two states had in 1962 agreed to share the river waters on a 50:50 basis, a dispute had arisen when Andhra in 1990 proposed construction of Neradi barrage on the river that originates in Odisha's Kalahandi district and flows into the Bay of Bengal after traversing 154km in the state. Odisha objected to the project fearing inundation in parts of Gunpur and its adjoining areas in Rayagada district.