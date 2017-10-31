Union seeks tea wage hike

Guwahati: The All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam on Monday demanded an increase in wages from Rs 137 to Rs 350, saying tea garden workers in the state get the lowest daily wages when the quality and price of Assam tea is the highest in the country. According to a comparative study conducted by the association in 2014, the Bengal government paid tea workers Rs 132.50 and Tamil Nadu paid Rs 191. Tea workers in Kerala were paid Rs 254, but the tea garden workers in Assam were paid only a meagre Rs 115. The association said tea workers in Sri Lanka and China fared much better and received Rs 317 and Rs 338 respectively. Adviser to the association Hiru Bagdi said: "The living conditions of tea tribes in Assam will not improve if there are no economic incentives for them. There are around 25 lakh to 30 lakh tea workers, but their fate is determined by owners of nearly 850 tea gardens and officials of the state government who fix their wages." "Tea in the southern states of India is much lower in terms of quality and price. However, the workers there are paid much better. The tea garden workers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala get around Rs 300 to Rs 315 a day. The state government should conduct surveys from time to time to check whether the tea workers are getting the wages fixed by it. An Assembly team should be sent to southern India to get an idea of the wages being paid there. In Assam, things have remained unchanged under the present BJP-led government and if they do not change we will have to intensify our agitation." A Minimum Wages Advisory Board, headed by the labour welfare minister, Pallab Lochan Das, and comprising secretaries of the labour welfare, industries and commerce, finance and food and civil supplies departments besides five representatives from the tea companies and four from the workers' unions, has been formed by the government. Detailed deliberations on the minimum wages to be paid to the workers are scheduled to begin from January 1.