Friday, November 10, 2017
Poachers kill another rhino
PRANAB KUMAR DAS

Tezpur: Another rhino was killed by poachers near Bokpara camp under Kohora main range in Kaziranga National Park late on Wednesday night, taking the toll to six this year.

The divisional forest officer of the national park, Rohini Ballav Saikia, said the poachers fled after taking the horn and a search operation is on.

On Wednesday, Nagaon police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle that was believed to have been brought for poaching into the national park, a police source said.

Sources said the police had stopped a Hyundai GETZ (ASO1-AG 3342) coming from Guwahati on National Highway 37 near the Nagaon Haibargaon point.

However, the driver and the three persons in the vehicle managed to escape.

The police recovered an AK-47 rifle, one .303 rifle, live ammunition, three magazines, brown sugar, weapons and three torches from the vehicle.

The vehicle and other equipment have been seized.

This is the fourth rhino to be killed in a week.

