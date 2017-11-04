The Telegraph
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Pause on judges
R. Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has desisted from immediately recommending that three additional judges in Gauhati High Court be made permanent judges.

Instead, the three judges may be given extension for another year, the collegium has recommended.

The additional judges are Justices Lanusungkum Jamir, Manash Ranjan Pathak and Rumi Kumari Phukan. The collegium said it had taken note of the justice department's observation that "concurrence of the concerned state governments has not been received...."

The collegium added that two "consultee-colleagues" who are "conversant with the affairs of Gauhati High Court" have "suggested that their overall performance ought to be observed further".

The collegium of Gauhati High Court had recommended the three additional judges for appointment as permanent judges, the Supreme Court collegium said.

The Supreme Court collegium has also refused to recommend an advocate to a high court judge's post in Jharkhand because of his links with unnamed "over-ground front organisations".

The collegium said the Intelligence Bureau's comments on the professional competence of the candidates do not count.

"Professional competence can best be determined by the members of the higher judiciary," the collegium said.

All the recommendations will be sent to the Union law ministry. If the ministry approves them, the names will be forwarded to the President for his assent.

