Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Patriotism test on citizen list
SUMIR KARMAKAR

Guwahati: In his third stern message against those spreading "misinformation" about the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), 1951, this month, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said those opposing the exercise would be considered "anti-nationals".

The draft NRC, which is being updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is scheduled for publication on December 31.

A pilot project to update the NRC had turned violent in 2010 at Howly in lower Assam's Barpeta district in which two protesters died in police firing. This prompted the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress-led government to postpone the process. The exercise, however, resumed in March 2015 following a directive of the Supreme Court.

