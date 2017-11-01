The Telegraph
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Original inhabitant category ruled out
A STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prateek Hajela, said on Tuesday that nobody will be categorised an "original inhabitant" in the draft or the final NRC.

The issue of original inhabitants has snowballed into a controversy with several communities, like Muslims, Gorkhas and Bengalis, demanding that they should also be considered original inhabitants of Assam.

The NRC was first prepared in 1951 and is being updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court to weed out illegal migrants. The top court has set a December 31 deadline to publish the draft NRC.

Hajela said, "The NRC will only contain a list of Indian citizens and no categorisation such as original inhabitant or otherwise will be made."

He said according to the Supreme Court order, people belonging to tea tribes will be considered original inhabitants of Assam to determine their (Indian) citizenship for including their names in the updated NRC.

The NRC office has also printed leaflets to be distributed among the public to remove misconception about the exercise.

According to the Congress, the confusion has been created because the term original inhabitant has not been clearly defined anywhere.It had submitted a memorandum to Hajela last month urging him to spell out the parameters-/guidelines to determine Assam's original inhabitants.

The apex court had ruled that all the members of the tea tribes shall be covered under "original inhabitants of Assam" category provided for under Clause 3(3) of the Schedule of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

The Supreme Court also added that all such original inhabitants shall be included on the basis of proof to the satisfaction of the registering authority and on establishment of the citizenship of such persons beyond reasonable doubt their names shall be in the updated NRC.

