Friday, November 10, 2017
NRC verification lags
A Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela on Thursday told the Supreme Court that more than one crore forms are yet to be verified while the Congress moved the apex court seeking clarification over who will be considered original inhabitants.

Aabhijeet Sharma, the president of Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO, and a party to the case, said the apex court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over the lagging verification process.

The apex court had earlier set December 31 this year as the deadline for publication of the draft NRC. As more than one crore documents are still to be verified, doubts have been raised whether the work can be completed with just 51 days left for the deadline.

Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi said he and five other party MLAs - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Rajdeep Gowala, Sukur Ali, Nurul Huda and Wazid Ali Choudhury - had filed the petition seeking clarity on original inhabitants. The Congress had asked the authorities on September 16 to spell out the parameters/guidelines to determine original inhabitants before certifying applicants under this category.

